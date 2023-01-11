Spain Industrial Output Shrinks In November

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production contracted for the first time in eight months in November, official data revealed Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped by adjusted 1.1 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 2.1 percent rise in October, the statistical office INE said. This was the first decline since March.

Within major industrial grouping, only capital goods showed an annual growth in November, up 7.3 percent. Energy posted the biggest fall of 9.7 percent, followed by 2.7 percent decreases in both consumer and intermediate goods output.

Unadjusted industrial output slid 1.8 percent annually, marking the first fall in seven months. Output had climbed 2.1 percent in October and 3.6 percent in September. Month-on-month, industrial production dropped for a third straight month in November. Production decreased 0.7 percent after easing 0.6 percent in October.