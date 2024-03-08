Spain Industrial Production Continues To Decline

(RTTNews) - Spain industrial production continued to fall in January, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Industrial output posted an annual decrease of 0.6 percent but slower than the 1.4 percent fall in December.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 3.6 percent annually, reversing a 4.9 percent drop.

Among components, only capital goods recovered in January, which gained 3.6 percent.

Consumer goods production registered the biggest annual fall of 1.8 percent. Output of intermediate goods and energy slid 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Month-on-month, industrial output moved up 0.4 percent, partially offsetting the 0.6 percent decrease seen in December.