Spain Industrial Production Falls 3.0%, More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production declined for the third straight month in June and at a faster-than-expected pace, largely due to a fall in the output of energy and intermediate goods, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Industrial production declined by an adjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in June, which was worse than the 0.6 percent drop in May. That was also well above the 1.7 percent fall economists had forecast.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output slid 1.4 percent after remaining flat in the preceding month.

The adjusted annual fall was largely driven by the 9.8 percent decline in energy production, followed by a 4.9 percent decrease in intermediate goods output.

Consumer goods production dropped 1.2 percent, while capital goods were the only division to show a positive growth of 2.6 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output contracted 1.0 percent in June versus a 0.5 percent rebound in May.