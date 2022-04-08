Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.04.2022 10:27:56
Spain Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In February
(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in February on robust consumer and intermediate goods output, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.
Industrial output grew by adjusted 3.0 percent on a yearly basis in February, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in January.
On an unadjusted basis, growth in industrial production eased to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in January.
Data showed that consumer goods posted the biggest annual growth of 6.0 percent, followed by a 4.5 percent rise in intermediate goods production. Energy output climbed 2.6 percent and capital goods production was up 1.8 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial output gained 0.9 percent in February after staying flat in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.