Spain Industrial Production Growth Eases More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial output growth eased more-than-expected in September, after improving in the previous month, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the revised 5.2 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast the growth to ease to 3.7 percent.

Output produced in the capital goods sector was 11.8 percent higher in September compared to a year ago.

Energy production rose 8.6 percent, and that of consumer goods registered an increase of 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods fell 3.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth moderated to 3.3 percent from 5.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 0.3 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent rebound in the prior month.