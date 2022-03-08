Spain Industrial Production Rises At Faster Pace

(RTTNews) - Spain industrial production grew at a slightly faster pace in January driven by consumer goods output, the statistical office INE said on Tuesday.

Industrial output climbed by an adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, following December's 1.3 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was weaker than the economists' forecast of +2.3 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output growth improved to 4.0 percent from 3.0 percent, data showed.

Within five sectors, four sectors posted positive annual growth rates in January. Consumer goods output advanced 5.0 percent and intermediate goods production gained 1.6 percent.

At the same time, energy output grew only 0.2 percent and capital goods output fell 1.3 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production slid 0.1 percent in January, but slower than the 0.5 percent decline logged in December. This was the second consecutive fall in production.