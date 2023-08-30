Spain Inflation Accelerates In August

(RTTNews) - Spain inflation accelerated for the second straight month in August, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in August, as expected, from 2.3 percent in July. The pace strengthened for the second consecutive time after easing for two months.

At the same time, underlying inflation that excludes non-processed food and energy products, slowed slightly to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, faster than July's 0.2 percent rise. This was faster than the 0.4 percent expected increase.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent a month ago. But the rate was slightly below economists' forecast of 2.5 percent.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices posted a 0.5 percent rise, reversing a 0.1 percent drop. Prices were expected to gain 0.6 percent. Final data is due on September 12.