Spain Inflation Confirmed At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed slightly as initially estimated in November, the latest data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.0 percent, as expected, but marginally slower than the 3.1 percent rise posted in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 28.

The annual price growth in housing eased to 1.8 percent from 5.7 percent due to the fall in electricity prices, while inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent. Transportation charges were 2.5 percent more expensive.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 3.2 percent, as estimated.

Core inflation rose slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the CPI gained 0.2 percent following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month, confirming the flash data.

The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.5 percent in October.