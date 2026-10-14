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14.10.2026 14:08:44

Spain Inflation Confirmed At 4.9%; Highest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Spain's inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years in September, as initially estimated, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 4.9 percent in September, matching flash estimate, from 4.3 percent in August, final data showed. This was the highest rate since February 2023, when inflation stood at 6.0 percent.

Underlying inflation advanced to 3.1 percent from 2.9 percent in August.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation rose to 5.0 percent from 4.6 percent in the prior month. The rate came in line with the estimate published on September 29.

On a monthly basis, growth in consumer prices slowed notably to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in the prior month. The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent after rising 0.7 percent in August. Both CPI and HICP monthly rates matched initial estimates.

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