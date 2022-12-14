Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
14.12.2022 11:55:26
Spain Inflation Eases As Estimated In November
(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased sharply as initially estimated in November, linked to lower fuel and electricity prices and government measures to ease household and business energy costs.
Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in November from 7.3 percent in October, latest figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday. That was in line with flash data published on November 29.
Headline inflation slowed for a fourth month in a row after hitting a peak of 10.8 percent in July.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 6.7 percent annually in November following a 7.3 percent increase in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 6.6 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy, rose slightly to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent, as estimated.
Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 15.3 percent from last year, and transport charges were 7.7 percent more expensive.
Compared to the previous month, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.3 percent rebound in October. There is no change in the figure compared to the previous estimate.
On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation HICP decreased 0.3 percent, revised from a 0.5 percent fall.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.