Spain Inflation Eases To 2.8% As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Spain inflation softened to a six-month low in February, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation weakened to 2.8 percent in February from 3.4 percent in the prior month. The rate came in line with estimate and was also the lowest since last August.

The EU harmonized inflation also hit a six-month low of 2.9 percent, as estimated, and down from 3.5 percent in January.

Underlying consumer price inflation softened marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.4 percent in February versus a 0.1 percent gain in January. The February rate was revised up from 0.3 percent. The HICP moved up 0.4 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January.