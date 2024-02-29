Spain Inflation Eases To 2.8%, Lowest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased as expected in February to the lowest level in six months, largely due to cheaper electricity costs, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE revealed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation moderated to 2.8 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month, in line with expectations.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices had risen 2.6 percent.

The downward trend in inflation was due to the decrease in electricity prices, compared to the increase in February 2023, and the stability of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, the agency said.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation moderated for the seventh successive month in February. The core inflation was 3.4 percent, down from 3.6 percent in January.

Data showed that the EU harmonised inflation, which softened to a 6-month low of 2.9 percent from 3.5 percent, as expected.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.3 percent in February versus a 0.1 percent gain in January. The harmonised index of consumer prices increased 0.4 percent.