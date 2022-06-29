Spain Inflation Highest Since April 1985

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in June to reach its highest level in more than thirty-seven years, largely driven by higher fuel and food prices, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 10.2 percent year-over-year in June, following an 8.7 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 9.0 percent.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since April 1985, the statistical office said.

The underlying inflation, which excludes non-processed food and energy products, also rose to 5.5 percent in June from 4.9 percent in May. This was the highest rate of increase since August 1993.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew at a faster pace of 1.8 percent in June, after a 0.8 percent gain in the preceding month. It was forecast to increase by 0.6 percent.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 10.0 percent in June from 8.5 percent in May. The expected increase was 8.7 percent.

Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices went up 1.8 percent in June versus an expected rise of 0.7 percent.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales rose for the second straight month by 1.4 percent annually in May, following a 1.6 percent rebound in April.

That was just above the 1.3 percent increase expected by economists.

Non-food sales rose 0.8 percent, while non-food sales dropped 2.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales were 2.8 percent higher in May compared to last year, following a 3.3 percent gain a month ago.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales showed no variations in May, after a 5.4 percent rebound in April.