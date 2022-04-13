Spain Inflation Increases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Spain consumer price inflation increased to the highest since May 1985, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February, as estimated.

Housing costs grew 33.1 percent yearly in March and transport costs rose 18.6 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 6.8 percent and those of hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.4 percent.

Underlying inflation rose to 3.4 percent in March from 3.0 percent in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 3.0 percent in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in February, in line with the initial estimate.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent a month ago, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 3.9 percent in March, as initially estimated.