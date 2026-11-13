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13.11.2026 13:39:23
Spain Inflation Remains Stable; Matches Estimate
(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, final data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.
The consumer price index logged a steady growth of 4.9 percent in October, which was the strongest since February 2023 and matched flash estimate.
Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, stood at 4.9 percent, in line with estimate, and down from 5.0 percent seen a month ago.
Core inflation remained stable in October, at 3.1 percent, the INE confirmed.
On a monthly basis, the increase in consumer prices doubled to 0.6 percent, as estimated, from 0.3 percent in the prior month. The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, in line with estimate.
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