Spain Inflation Rises As Estimated In July

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in July, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, grew 2.3 percent from a year ago, faster than June's 1.9 percent increase. The rate came in line with the initial estimate published on July 28.

The annual increase was driven by the 10.8 percent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages prices. Meanwhile, housing cost plunged 14.9 percent and transport cost was down 5.3 percent.

Final data showed that EU-harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent, as estimated, from 1.6 percent a month ago.

Underlying inflation rose to a three-month high of 6.2 percent in July from 5.9 percent in the previous month.

The monthly increase in consumer prices was revised up to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent. The rate was also faster than June's 0.6 percent increase.

At the same time, the statistical office confirmed that the harmonized index of consumer prices slid 0.1 percent in July following a 0.6 percent rise in June.