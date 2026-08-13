Spain Inflation Rises To 3.6%; Exceeds Estimate

(RTTNews) - Spain's inflation rose more than estimated in July, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.6 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June. A similar higher rate was last seen in May 2024. The rate was revised up from the provisional estimate of 3.5 percent.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation rose more-than-estimated to 3.9 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June. The initially estimated inflation was 3.8 percent.

At the same time, underlying inflation rose slightly to 3.0 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Cost of transportation climbed 6.2 percent due to the rise in fuel and lubricant prices. Housing prices advanced 5.7 percent on higher electricity prices, data showed.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose at a slower pace of 0.3 percent, following a 0.6 percent gain. Prices were initially estimated to have increased 0.2 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat on a monthly basis, compared to flash estimate of 0.1 percent drop.