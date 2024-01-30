Spain Inflation Rises Unexpectedly To 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation unexpectedly increased in January, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE revealed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month, while the rate was forecast to remain stable at 3.1 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was largely attributed to increased electricity costs, the agency said.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation moderated for the sixth successive month in January. The core inflation was 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in December.

Data showed that the EU harmonised inflation, which climbed to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent. In contrast, inflation was expected to ease to 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in January versus an expected fall of 0.2 percent. In December, prices remained flat.

The harmonised index of consumer prices dropped 0.2 after staying unchanged a month ago.