Spain Inflation Slows More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in September to the lowest level in four months, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE revealed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 9.0 percent year-over-year in September, following a 10.5 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 10.1 percent.

The easing trend in inflation was mainly due to a fall in electricity prices and fuel prices compared to last year.

Excluding energy, inflation fell slightly to 6.2 percent in September from 6.4 percent in the previous month.

EU harmonized inflation stood at 9.3 percent in September versus an expected rise of 10.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rebound in August.

The harmonized index of consumer prices showed no variations from the previous month, while prices were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.