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30.10.2026 14:42:53

Spain Inflation Stable At 4.9%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.

The consumer price index logged a steady growth of 4.9 percent in October, which was the strongest since February 2023.

Similarly, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 4.9 percent. Both rates matched expectations.

Core inflation also remained stable in October, at 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the increase in consumer prices doubled to 0.6 percent as expected from 0.3 percent in the prior month. The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, in line with forecast. Final data is due on November 13.

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