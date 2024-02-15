Spain Inflation Unrevised At 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in January, the latest data from the statistical office INE revealed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on January 30.

Housing costs grew 1.5 percent annually in January compared to a 5.9 percent decline in December. This was largely attributed to a 9.6 percent surge in electricity costs.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone increased, notably by 7.4 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation moderated for the sixth successive month in January, as estimated. The core inflation was 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in December.

Data showed that the EU harmonised inflation, which climbed to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent, confirming the flash data.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in January after remaining flat in the prior month.

The harmonised index of consumer prices dropped 0.2 after staying unchanged a month ago. There was also no change in monthly figures compared with the initial estimate.