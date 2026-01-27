Spain Jobless Rate Falls To 9.93%

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment rate dropped below 10 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate came in at 9.93 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 10.45 percent in the third quarter, the statistical office INE reported. This was the lowest rate since the first quarter of 2008, when the rate was 9.6 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased 136,100 to 2.47 million in the fourth quarter. Compared to the last year, unemployment fell 118,400.

At the same time, employment increased 76,200 sequentially to 22.46 million. From the previous year, employment grew 605,400.

Data showed that the service sector was the primary driver of job creation, with employment growing by 78,300. The agricultural sector also saw an increase of 33,400 jobs, while construction added 2,300 positions. However, the industrial sector experienced a decline of 37,800 jobs.

Private sector employment slid 32,500 to 18.8 million, while public sector employment increased 108,700, to 3.6 million in the fourth quarter.

The unemployment rate among young people aged below 25 years remained stubbornly high in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the rate dropped to 23.01 percent from 25.42 percent in the third quarter.