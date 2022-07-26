Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
26.07.2022 10:38:02
Spain PPI Inflation Eases Slightly In June
(RTTNews) - Spain's producer price inflation eased marginally in June, though it remained strong overall, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.
Producer prices logged a double-digit annual growth of 43.2 percent in June, following a 43.6 percent gain in May.
Excluding energy, producer price inflation edged down to 15.2 percent from 15.3 percent in the previous month.
Among components of the producer price index, energy prices registered the biggest annual increase of 111.6 percent in June. This was followed by a 24.1 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.
Prices of consumer goods were up 10.3 percent and capital goods prices grew 5.9 percent.
Month-on-month, producer prices moved up 1.9 percent in June, faster than May's 1.0 percent rise.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung durch Gas-Krise und Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen aus. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. In Fernost präsentierten sich die chinesischen Börsen höher, die Börse in Tokio hingegen blieb zurück.