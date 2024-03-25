Spain Producer Prices Continue To Fall

(RTTNews) - Spain producer prices continued to decline in February and at the fastest pace in five months on falling energy prices, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.

The producer price index posted an annual fall of 8.2 percent in February after easing 3.9 percent a month ago. Producer prices have been falling since March 2023.

Within overall prices, energy logged a double-digit sharp decrease of 24.2 percent. Intermediate goods prices fell by 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of consumer and capital goods increased 4.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 2.3 percent in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.