Spain Producer Prices Fall Most In 14 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain producer prices declined at the fastest pace in 14 months in December, the statistical office INE said Monday.

Producer prices posted an annual fall of 3.0 percent in December after easing 2.5 percent in November. This was the second consecutive decrease and marked the biggest fall since October 2024.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent drop in the previous month. The annual fall was driven by a sharp 10.8 percent decrease in energy prices. Intermediate goods prices edged down 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, prices of capital goods and consumer goods gained 2.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.