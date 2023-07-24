Spain Producer Prices Fall Most Since May 2020

(RTTNews) - Spain's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in June and at the steepest pace in just over three years, largely due to a plunge in energy prices, the statistical office INE reported Monday.

Producer prices decreased 8.1 percent year-over-year in June after falling 6.8 percent in May.

Further, this was the steepest decline since May 2020, when prices dropped 8.8 percent.

Energy prices alone slumped 26.3 percent annually in June, and those of intermediate goods slid by 5.2 percent.

At the same time, prices for consumer goods and capital goods grew by 10.3 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in June from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices rose 0.7 percent in June, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in May. This was the first increase in four months.