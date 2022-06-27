Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Spain Producer Prices Increase Sharply In May
(RTTNews) - Spain producer prices logged a double-digit growth in May but the annual pace of increase slowed from April, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.
Producer prices advanced 43.6 percent on a yearly basis in May after climbing 44.5 percent in April.
Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 15.3 percent from 15.6 percent in the previous month.
Among components of the producer price index, energy prices registered the biggest annual increase of 113.6 percent in May. This was followed by a 25.0 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.
Prices of consumer goods were up 9.8 percent and capital goods prices grew 5.7 percent.
Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.9 percent in May, slower than April's 1.3 percent rise.
