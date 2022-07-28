Spain Q2 Jobless Rate Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in the three months ended June, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 12.48 percent in the second quarter from 13.65 percent in the first quarter. That was below the 13.00 percent rate expected by economists.

In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 15.26 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 255,300 to 2.919 million in the June quarter.

At the same time, the number of employed increased by 383,300 from the previous quarter to 20.47 million. Employment climbed by 796,400 from a year ago.

Employment in services grew 320,200 and by 79,500 in industry. Employment in construction and agriculture rose by 21,900 and 38,400.