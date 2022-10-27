Spain Q3 Jobless Rate Rises Less Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment rate increased less-than-expected in the three months ended September, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose to 12.67 percent in the third quarter from 12.48 percent in the second quarter. That was below the 13.00 percent rate expected by economists.

In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 14.57 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased by 60,800 to 2.980 million in the third quarter.

At the same time, the number of employed increased by 77,700 from the previous quarter to 20.55 million. Employment climbed by 514,700 from a year ago.

Employment in the public sector grew by 52,300, and private sector employment rose by 25,400 in the September quarter as compared to the previous three-month period.