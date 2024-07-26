Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
26.07.2024 13:49:51
Spain Retail Sales Continue To Expand At Softer Pace
(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales logged a further modest expansion in June, the statistical office INE reported on Friday.
Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in July, after a 0.2 percent gain in May. Sales have been rising since December 2022.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales decreased 1.5 percent from last year, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in May, the flash data said.
Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Both food and non-food sales increased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Data showed that employment in retail trade rose by 1.5 percent on a yearly basis.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.