Spain Retail Sales Continue To Expand At Softer Pace

(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales logged a further modest expansion in June, the statistical office INE reported on Friday.

Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in July, after a 0.2 percent gain in May. Sales have been rising since December 2022.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales decreased 1.5 percent from last year, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in May, the flash data said.

Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Both food and non-food sales increased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Data showed that employment in retail trade rose by 1.5 percent on a yearly basis.