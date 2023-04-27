27.04.2023 13:09:49

Spain Retail Sales Growth Accelerates To 9.5%, Strongest In 22 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years in March, thanks to a sharp rise in the turnover of non-food products, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

Retail sales posted an annual growth of 9.5 percent in March, much faster than the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since May 2021, when sales had surged 19.5 percent.

Non-food product sales alone surged 22.2 percent yearly in March, while those of food products dropped 2.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the retail sales growth accelerated notably to 9.7 percent from 3.6 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 0.5 percent in March versus a 0.2 percent drop in February, driven by a 1.2 percent upturn in non-food sales.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen