Spain Retail Sales Growth Slows Further

(RTTNews) - Spain retail sales growth eased for a third straight month in July to its weakest level since early this year, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Retail sales grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.2 percent in July after a 0.3 percent increase in June. The rate of growth was the weakest since February, when sales were stagnant.

Sales of food were 0.3 percent higher and those of non-food products increased 1.0 percent, led by a 1.5 percent gain in demand for household equipment.

Compared to the same month last year, retail sales grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 7.3 percent in July following a 6.5 percent rise in June. The rate of growth accelerated for a third straight month.

Excluding service stations, retail sales grew 0.4 percent from the previous month and 9.1 percent from a year ago.

Employment in the retail industry grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in July, which was was three tenths below that recorded in June, the INE said.

