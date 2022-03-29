|
Spain Retail Sales Rebound In February
(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in February, driven by increased demand for household equipment, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday. Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in February following a 0.3 percent fall in January. In December, sales slumped 5.7 percent. Excluding service stations, the retail sales index rose 0.9 percent monthly in February. Sales of food decreased 0.1 percent, while those of non-food products increased 1.6 percent. Within the latter group, sales of household equipment increased the most, up 6.1 percent. In February, the retail sales index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 4.1 percent increase in February. Sales grew for a second straight month. Without adjustments, retail sales grew 1.7 percent after a 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.
Employment in the retail trade sector increased 2.6 percent year-on-year, which was slower than January's growth. Job creation in the service stations rose 3.2 percent.
