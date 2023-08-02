Spain Tourist Arrivals Rise 10.9% In June

(RTTNews) - Spain's visitor arrivals increased at a slower pace at the end of the second quarter, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Tourist arrivals climbed 10.9 percent year-on-year to 8.3 million in June. However, the rate of growth eased sharply from 17.6 percent in May.

In June, the United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.0 million tourists, accounting for 23.8 percent of the total and an increase of 9.6 percent compared to last year.

This was followed by Germany and France with 1.1 million and 0.925 million tourists, respectively.

During the first half of this year, the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 23.7 percent, reaching 37.5 million.