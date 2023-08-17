Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Spain Trade Gap Narrows In June
(RTTNews) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased notably at the end of the second quarter, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.36 billion in June from EUR 5.39 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 3.11 billion.
Exports fell 2.8 percent year-over-year in June to EUR 33.98 billion. Imports decreased at a faster rate of 9.9 percent to EUR 36.3 billion.
On a monthly basis, exports increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in June, while imports registered a decline of 1.9 percent.
During the second quarter, the total trade deficit of the country stood at EUR 9.84 billion, versus a shortfall of EUR 6.58 billion in the same period last year.
