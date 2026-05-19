Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1546
 EUR
0,0028
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
19.05.2026 10:48:10

Spain Trade Gap Narrows In March

(RTTNews) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in March from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 4.4 billion in March from EUR 5.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.3 billion.

Exports climbed 5.1 percent annually in March, and imports grew at a comparatively slower pace of 1.6 percent. The country exported 31.2 percent more raw materials, while imports in the automotive sector expanded by 8.4 percent from last year.

During the first quarter, the total trade deficit was 11.7 billion, up from EUR 15.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports rose 0.7 percent annually, while imports dropped 2.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:34 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Konflikt im Fokus: ATX dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex knüpfte derweil an die Vortagesgewinne an. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen