Spain Unemployment Declines In February

(RTTNews) - Spain unemployment logged its biggest drop for the month of February since 2015, data from the labor ministry showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed decreased by 11,394, or 0.36 percent in February from the previous month, the largest fall in February since 2015.

The registered unemployment came in at 3.11 million in February, down 897,105 from the previous year. This was the largest annual decline in the historical series.

Unemployment among those under 25 years fell by 38.5 percent year-on-year to a total of 225,480 people, the lowest figure in a month of February.

Data showed that registered unemployment decreased by 11,238 in services and by 7,199 in construction. In Industry, unemployment was down by 2,625 people. Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 6,543 in agriculture.