Spain Unemployment Declines Significantly In April

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply in April, data from the labor ministry showed on Thursday.

The number of unemployed decreased 73,890 or 2.58 percent in April from the previous month. Compared to the previous year, unemployment declined 234,133 or 7.75 percent.

The number of people out of work totaled 2.78 million in April. This was marginally below 2.8 million for the first time this month since 2008.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased across all sectors. In the service sector, unemployment plunged 52,216 and dropped 5,391 in industry.

Unemployment in agriculture and construction decreased 4,296 and 4,014 in April.

Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years fell by 19,848 or 9.23 percent compared to the previous month.