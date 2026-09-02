Spain Unemployment Increases Sharply

(RTTNews) - Spain unemployment increased sharply in August but the overall level remained the lowest for the month of August since 2007, the labor ministry said Wednesday.

The number of people out of work increased 44,419 from the previous month in August, which was well above the forecast of 15,400.

However, unemployment totaled 2.355 million, the lowest for the month of August since 2007.

Compared to last year, unemployment decreased by 70,593.

By economic sector, registered unemployment fell by 912 in agriculture. Meanwhile, it increased in the services sector by 28,563 and by 4,669 in construction. Unemployment rose 3,731 in industry.

Data showed that unemployment among young people under 25 increased by 8,168 compared to the previous month. Nonetheless, unemployment remained below the 170,000 mark.