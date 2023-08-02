Spain Unemployment Lowest Since 2008

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment declined for the fifth consecutive month in July to hit the lowest level since 2008, the labor ministry reported Wednesday.

The number of registered unemployed fell by 10,968 or 0.41 percent from the previous month. The total jobless people stood at 2.68 million, the lowest level for any month since 2008, the ministry said.

Compared to July 2022, unemployment decreased by 205,938 people or 7.14 percent. Data showed that registered unemployment decreased across the board. Unemployment in the service sector declined 7,126 and by 1,861 in the agriculture sector. Unemployment was down by 964 in industry.

On the other hand, unemployment increased 1,186 in the construction sector.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years fell by 453 compared to the previous month. Youth unemployment totaled 184,038, the lowest on record.