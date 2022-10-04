Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
04.10.2022 10:51:46
Spain Unemployment Rises In September
(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment registered a moderate increase in September, but the total number of unemployed reached the lowest for the month of September since 2008, the labour ministry said Tuesday.
The number of people out of work increased 0.6 percent, or 17,679 in September from August.
The number of unemployed totaled 2.941 million. The total number of unemployed was the lowest in the month of September since 2008.
Compared to the same period last year, unemployment decreased 9.70 percent or 315,883.
Among major economic sectors, unemployment decreased by 7,024 in the agricultural sector. Similarly, unemployment in the construction sector fell by 4,765.
Meanwhile, unemployment in the service sector rose by 24,691.
Data also showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose by 12,787 or 6.47 percent compared to the previous month to a total of 210,273, the lowest in a month of September in the entire historical series.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: Wall Street schließt mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Japans Börse letztlich in Grün -- Feiertag in China
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag auf einem deutlich erhöhten Niveau. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag starke Aufschläge. In Japan wurden deutliche Gewinne verzeichnet, in China wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.