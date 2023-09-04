Spain Unemployment Unexpectedly Rises In August

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment unexpectedly increased in August, data from the labor ministry revealed on Monday.

The number of registered unemployed increased 24,826 in August from the previous month, while it was forecast to fall 21,300.

In the same period last year, unemployment posted a monthly increase of 40,428.

By economic sectors, the service sector reported the biggest increase of 23,097 in August.

At the same time, unemployment in industry climbed 2,483 and that in construction advanced 4,792. Meanwhile, unemployment in agriculture decreased 2,874.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years increased by 3,919 or 2.13 percent in August compared to the previous month. Youth unemployment totaled 187,597.