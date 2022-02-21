|
Sweden Capacity Utilization Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Sweden's capacity utilization increased marginally in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate rose to 90.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 90.7 percent in the previous quarter. In the second quarter, the capacity utilization was 91.1 percent.
In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 88.0 percent.
On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization increased by 2.9 percentage points to 90.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the agency said.
