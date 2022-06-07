Sweden Current Account Surplus Shrinks In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sweden's current account surplus decreased in the three months ended March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The current account surplus shrank to SEK 57.5 billion in the first quarter from SEK 76.8 billion in the corresponding period last year. In the fourth quarter, the surplus stood at SEK 70.3 billion.

Trade in goods and services and primary income contributed to the decreased surplus, which was partially offset by increases in the secondary income.

The financial account surplus came in at SEK 157.4 billion in the March quarter, up markedly from SEK 99.0 billion a year ago.

During the first quarter of this year, Sweden's current account as a share of GDP decreased to 4.9 percent of Sweden's GDP, calculated as a moving average over the last four quarters, the statistical office said.