Sweden Economic Growth Accelerates In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economic growth accelerated more than expected in the fourth quarter, Statistics Sweden reported Friday.

Another reports from the statistical office showed that retail sales volume decreased for the first time in three months in December and the unemployment rate dropped further.

Gross domestic product grew 6.2 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, faster than the 4.7 percent expansion in the third quarter. The rate also exceeded the 5.4 percent expansion expected by economists.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP gained 1.4 percent, which was also bigger than the expected rate of 1 percent.

In December, GDP grew 0.3 percent on month taking the annual growth to 7 percent. The statistical office said retail sales volume dropped in December as demand for durables and consumables decreased.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped sharply by 4.4 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November. This was the first fall in three months.

Annual growth in retail sales growth eased to 3.3 percent in December from 6.1 percent in November.

In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said the unemployment rate continued to decline at the end of the year. The jobless rate fell to 7.3 percent in December from 7.5 percent in the previous month.

There were 400,000 unemployed persons, while employment totaled 5.08 million. The employment rate was 67.6 percent.

Another report showed that lending to households grew 6.8 percent on a yearly basis. Consumption loan growth was 7 percent.

In December, lending to non-financial corporations gained 7.1 percent. The rate continues on an upward trajectory after a period of low growth and reached its highest level in 2021.