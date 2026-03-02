Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,2316
 SEK
0,0847
0,70 %
SEK - GBP
02.03.2026 13:14:48

Sweden Factory Growth Strongest In 4 Years

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial activity expanded at the quickest pace in four years in February, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 56.1 in February from 55.9 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest PMI reading was the highest since March 2022, when it was 57.0.

"Swedish industry continues its expansion," Jorgen Kennemar, responsible for the analysis of the purchasing managers' index at Swedbank, said.

"This is in line with the growing world trade, which has shown a more robust development than expected, even though the strengthening of the krona may in the long term become a challenge for the Swedish export industry."

Among components, the acceleration in growth was driven by the sub-indexes for production and employment, while inventory purchases and delivery times dragged down the PMI.

Price pressures eased in February as the index for suppliers' raw and input prices fell to 56.5 from 58.2 in January.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schwächer erwartet -- ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Der Dow verbucht vorbörslich deutliche Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

