Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,3350
 SEK
-0,0292
-0,24 %
SEK - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
14.01.2026 12:21:55

Sweden Household Consumption Rebounds 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Consumer spending in Sweden recovered strongly in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Household consumption rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in October, which was the first fall in five months.

Recreation and culture, goods and services showed the largest positive monthly increase of 3.5 percent. Data showed that consumption of food and beverages grew 0.7 percent, and that of housing, electricity, gas, and heating increased by 0.2 percent.

On an annual basis, household spending climbed 3.5 percent in November, faster than the 2.8 percent growth in the previous month.

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
