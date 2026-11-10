Sweden Industrial Production Contracts 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial output declined for the first time in three months in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 3.7 percent yearly in September, reversing a 5.7 percent growth in August. Moreover, this was the steepest fall since August 2024.

Both manufacturing and mining and quarrying production declined 3.7 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, in September compared to last year. Meanwhile, utility sector output recovered 0.2 percent.

Data also showed the construction output was 1.0 percent, while services activity remained flat.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 3.2 percent, in contrast to a 6.0 percent recovery in the prior month.