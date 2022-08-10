Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)

10.08.2022 10:19:34
Sweden Industrial Production Falls In June
(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial production declined in June, after rebounding in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in May.
The most recent downward trend was driven primarily by the automobile industry, which fell 19.8 percent from the previous year.
Meanwhile, construction output grew 2.7 percent annually in June, slower than the 5.8 percent gain in the previous month.
Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 8.0 percent in June, following a 9.1 percent increase in May.
On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in June, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.
Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders fell 1.7 percent annually in June, slower than the 5.1 percent decrease in May.
Domestic demand grew 10.5 percent, while foreign orders contracted 10.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial orders increased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in June.
