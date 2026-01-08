Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,3450
 SEK
-0,0502
-0,41 %
08.01.2026 12:37:49

Sweden Inflation Remains Stable At 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation unexpectedly held steady in December after easing to a 6-month low in the previous month, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November. Meanwhile, the expected inflation rate was 0.5 percent.

Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, increased at a slower pace of 2.1 percent annually in December versus 2.3 percent in November. Nonetheless, the inflation has continued to remain just above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat at the end of the year.

The detailed result for the month of December is set to publish on January 15.

19:16 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
