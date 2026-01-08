Sweden Inflation Remains Stable At 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation unexpectedly held steady in December after easing to a 6-month low in the previous month, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November. Meanwhile, the expected inflation rate was 0.5 percent.

Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, increased at a slower pace of 2.1 percent annually in December versus 2.3 percent in November. Nonetheless, the inflation has continued to remain just above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat at the end of the year.

The detailed result for the month of December is set to publish on January 15.